It’s time for the anti-profiteering sword hanging over companies to go

Representative image

In the forthcoming GST Council meeting, the government may take up the extension of the National Anti-Profiteering Authority’s term, according to news reports. The term is set to expire in November. Reports say the government may not renew the NAA’s term and instead forward cases to the Competition Commission of India. The NAA’s original two year term that began in 2017 was extended by two more years. Letting it expire is the right step to take and will be welcomed...