Is the Unicorn bubble about to burst?

How many Unicorns are there in the world – that is, start ups valued at over $1 billion? No one is quite sure. The Economist magazine had estimated there were more than 750 of them. Others put the number at anywhere between 800 and 900. What about India? There are at least 50, probably more. Between the times of writing this piece and the time it is published, one or two more may be born. Yesterday, for example, BharatPe became...