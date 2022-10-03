English
    Is a US recession the best thing that can happen to emerging economies?

    A loosening of financial conditions would work in favour of more capital inflows

    Financial Times
    Oct 3, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST
    David Lubin “US recession now!” doesn’t really seem like the most obvious rallying cry for emerging economies. Yet the fact is that a US recession may well be what’s needed to make room for a reliable decline in real US interest rates, and a reliable weakening of the dollar. And that loosening of US monetary conditions would certainly do some good for emerging economies now. The recent tightening of those conditions has had some pretty awful consequences for them. It has...

