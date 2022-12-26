English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : CA Business Leaders 40Under40 Awards registration is LIVE
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Investors rush out of equity funds to end rough year

    Weekly net outflows accelerate after upbeat run in markets. Retreat marks the fastest pace in two decades

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Dec 26, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Investors rush out of equity funds to end rough year

    Retail investors were less perturbed by hawkish central bank projections. (Representative image)

    George Steer Investors rounded off a bruising year of rising interest rates and high inflation by retreating from equity funds at the fastest pace in more than two decades. New data from EPFR show a net withdrawal of nearly $42bn from global equity funds in the week to Wednesday, with the Federal Reserve’s subsequent warning that borrowing costs are unlikely to fall until 2024 denting what little festive cheer remained. Analysis of the data by Barclays shows this is the biggest outflow...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Gas shortage puts fertiliser industry in a tight spot

      Dec 23, 2022 / 03:14 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India’s housing sector well poised, improving ties with Iran crucial for India, ITC facing some rough weather, plan to optimise economic and social progress, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers