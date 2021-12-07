MARKET NEWS

Insulin complements Eris Lifesciences' diabetes portfolio, market share gains key

Eris' joint venture to market insulin adds a potential revenue stream, but product efficacy will play an important role in the success of the new venture

R. Sree Ram
December 07, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST
Representative image

Eris Lifesciences has announced a joint venture to launch insulin products. Eris will own majority stake in the venture that aims to launch human insulin in the March quarter and insulin analogues in 2023. The 70:30 joint venture (with Eris holding 70 percent stake) will primarily engage in marketing and distribution of insulins. Joint venture partner MJ Biopharm will be responsible for the development, manufacturing and supply of the insulin products. Insulin is a logical expansion for Eris. It is scientifically...

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers