India’s GDP growth feels robust, but it may not be

the euphoric sentiment visible in consumer and business surveys and other indicators such as purchasing managers indices don’t seem to translate into hard numbers (Representative image)

Highlights GDP advance estimates show private consumption is expected to shrink by 0.2 percent in the second half of the current fiscal year Exports are seen growing at a robust 11.9 percent despite global turmoil Exports could be the next shoe to drop With nominal GDP growth now expected at 15.4 percent against the budget estimate of 11.1 percent, the government has space to spend an extra Rs 97,000 crore and still meet the fiscal deficit target of 6.4 percent Over the past year,...