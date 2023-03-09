English
    India’s energy transition must not ignore its complex political economy

    There is pressure on India to sign the West-led Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP). But, it needs to take the ground realities of power generation, employment and mining-dependent states into account

    Vivek Y Kelkar
    March 09, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST
    Investment in renewable energy (RE) will have to outpace that of coal to reach the goals and it must be done simultaneously. (Representative Image)

    Last year, at the 27th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP 27) South Africa signed on to the developing Western world-led Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP). Indonesia and Vietnam were to follow suit. India is now under considerable pressure to sign its own JETP but is clearly reluctant to do so. The JETP is meant to be a financing cooperation mechanism that helps coal-dependent emerging economies to make an energy transition to a non-fossil fuel energy future, addressing...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers