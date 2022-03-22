Indian IT should amp up its ambitions

TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan recently told MoneyControl that his company has set a revenue target of $50 bn by 2030. It wasn’t an empty boast. For one, $24 billion corporations don’t make wild promises and Gopinathan isn’t known to shoot from the hip. Much thought and consideration would have gone into setting that stretch target and announcing it in public. Despite not being a guidance, Gopinathan, who just completed five years as the head of the software major, knows...