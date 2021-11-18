MARKET NEWS

Indian agriculture will have to become climate resistant in reducing greenhouse gases

Much work has been done in agricultural research, but it needs to be ensured that farmers adopt these best practices 

Subir Roy
November 18, 2021 / 10:45 AM IST
The accord emerging from COP26 to fight the adverse effects of climate change draws new boundaries for countries on what they can and cannot do in order to ensure that the emission of greenhouse gases is reduced. This makes it necessary for Indian industry and agriculture to operate within a new framework while pursuing the goal of continuing with growth in incomes to reduce poverty. India has, of course, gone in for a partial opt out. It did not sign...

