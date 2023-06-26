India-US duty truce — How much will it move the bilateral trade needle?

Representative image

Highlights India, US agree to end six WTO disputes Of the six disputes, three each were initiated by either side The truce move is expected to strengthen bilateral trade ties Both sides are keen on expanding market access India should leverage the truce move to win back GSP status As India-US ties blossom to span the seas to the stars after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington, one significant development that tends to remain relatively obscure in the expanding horizon of bonhomie is the...