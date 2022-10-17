English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    India-UK FTA — Better safe than sorry

    More than meeting the Diwali deadline, India and the UK should thrash out all the thorny issues first and craft a comprehensive deal to lay the foundation for robust trade between the two sides

    Abhijit Kumar Dutta
    October 17, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST
    India-UK FTA — Better safe than sorry

    Representative image

    Highlights Diwali deadline for the India-UK FTA unlikely to be met; Visa issue emerges as a big sticking point; Britain’s political and economic situation queers the pitch further; There are a host of other issues to be resolved; A half-baked deal, just to honour the deadline, is not ideal; India should harp on a comprehensive deal; A full-fledged FTA with the UK can act as India’s template for future trade talks with the EU or the US. The possibility of a Diwali Dhamaka for India-UK trade is...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Buyback buzz in IT even as macro worries run deep

      Oct 14, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India must work with Big Tech to ensure free speech, widening wage gap causes concern, demand for two-wheelers dip, banks' policy rate changes impact deposit rates, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers