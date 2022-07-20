India loses out to the EU on African oil and gas

With natural gas supplies from Russia uncertain, the EU, especially Germany, is on a quest to secure as much as it can from other sources across the globe. Germany and Italy are now seeking long-term gas contracts not just from traditional suppliers like Algeria and Tunisia but others like the Republic of Congo, Angola, and Senegal. Europe’s pain is transmitting itself to other areas of the world, especially the Asia-Pacific, which is expected to account for half of the world’s...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Market correction fails to deter SIPs
Jul 19, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST
In today's edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: ICICI Pru’s growth woes, dollar index’s rising clout, making sense of I2U2, the folly of wind energy auctions and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers