    In The Money – Theta: Time giveth and time taketh away

    We have focused our attention on what’s called the “intrinsic value” of an option – the value of an option attributable to its moneyness. For the sake of simplicity, we have left “time to expiry” out of the equation so far. Now that we are through with intrinsic value, it is time to bring in time-value into our discussion

    Ananya Roy
    June 05, 2023 / 12:03 PM IST
    An option buyer hopes for the option premium to increase after she buys it. But, with passage of time, Theta erodes option premium.

    In the last few weeks, we have focused our discussion around how the underlying price impacts option premium through first order effects (Delta) as well as second order effects (Gamma). In other words, we have focused our attention on what’s called the “intrinsic value” of an option – the value of an option attributable to its moneyness. For the sake of simplicity, we have left “time to expiry” out of the equation so far. Now that we are through...

