HUL’s results indicate ITC may remain the investor favourite for now

HUL's results reflect low volume growth

One aspect stands apart from all the numbers that point to Hindustan Unilever’s middling performance in the June 2023 quarter. The FMCG bellwether reported a 3 percent increase in volume growth, a 6.5 percent increase in sales growth and a 9 percent increase in profit before exceptional items. But the strength of its profitability remains unaffected by the various winds that buffeted its performance, with EBITDA margin at a hefty 23.6 percent, rising by 40 bps over a year ago...