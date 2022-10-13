English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    How Walmart convinced critics it can sell more stuff and save the world

    One question hangs over Bentonville as Walmart tries to prove that it can use its power to improve the world: is it for real?

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Oct 13, 2022 / 03:58 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    How Walmart convinced critics it can sell more stuff and save the world

    As the company tries to eliminate its own emissions by 2040, it has installed solar panels on store roofs, fuelled forklifts with liquid hydrogen and begun piloting electric alternatives to diesel-powered trucks

    Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson On a warm Arkansan evening, a jazz quartet has drawn a crowd outside Walton’s five and dime in the main square. It’s been 60 years since Sam Walton expanded from this small shop to open the first Walmart discount store nearby, and 30 years since he died. But “Mr Sam” and his company still dominate Bentonville. There’s one of its Neighborhood Market shops a block away, an outdoor clothing outlet in the other direction and a giant Supercenter...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Inflation up, growth down, what lies ahead?

      Oct 13, 2022 / 02:54 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India revamps RE project execution, global financial conditions tighten, investors keen on young entrepreneurs, Tata Motors' Tiago races ahead in EV race, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers