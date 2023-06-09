English
    How to recharge solar investment in India

    Policy measures to boost large solar projects must be consistent with ground reality 

    Abhijit Kumar Dutta
    June 09, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST
    Besides the slowing down of investment, there was a 30 percent decline in solar installations during the last quarter compared with the previous quarter

    Highlights Reports suggest investment in the solar sector slowed in Q1 of 2023  The slowdown is discernible in solar installations too  A mix of factors is hurting cash push in the solar sector  The slowing of investment would affect RE capacity addition target  Move to lower import duty on modules and PLI scheme for battery storage encouraging  Policy steps must ensure that there is no inconsistency Solar investment in the country for the moment is bucking the global trend. While clean energy investment globally is rising,...

