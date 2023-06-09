How to recharge solar investment in India

Besides the slowing down of investment, there was a 30 percent decline in solar installations during the last quarter compared with the previous quarter

Highlights Reports suggest investment in the solar sector slowed in Q1 of 2023 The slowdown is discernible in solar installations too A mix of factors is hurting cash push in the solar sector The slowing of investment would affect RE capacity addition target Move to lower import duty on modules and PLI scheme for battery storage encouraging Policy steps must ensure that there is no inconsistency Solar investment in the country for the moment is bucking the global trend. While clean energy investment globally is rising,...