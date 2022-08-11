How Indian Hotels spiced up earnings amid pandemic blues

Clearly, IHCL’s strategy to build brand equity across various segments in hospitality has paid off by way of strong pricing power

Tata-owned Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) served investors the best-ever quarterly ​profitability in a decade. Drawing from the lessons learnt through the Covid-19 pandemic that businesses can come to a standstill, the luxury hotel chain drew up a strategy to trim costs and be nimble footed. A combination of ingredients- ramp up in managed properties, new business offerings with higher profit margins and cost control measures- put together have helped get IHCL on an impressive profit trajectory. One can glean this...