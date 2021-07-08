How Erez Israeli revived Dr Reddy’s by focusing on costs and non-US markets
Erez Israeli who took over as chief executive officer of DRL in 2019 sharpened its focus on costs and execution. Its recovery holds a lesson or two for major drug firms
July 08, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST
K Satish Reddy, chairman, and G V Prasad, co-chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, did not mince words about the company’s financial performance, while presenting the FY18 annual report. “Frankly, these are disappointing results-especially coming after a financially difficult year in FY17,” the duo said referring to FY18 headline numbers. Consolidated revenue grew just 1 percent in FY18. Net earnings halved from FY16 and return on capital employed (RoCE) plunged to 8.2 percent from 22.4 percent.
Fast forward to...