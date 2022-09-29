Hindustan Unilever: A new CEO for the parent could be good news for investors

Alan Jope will have a short-lived tenure as Unilever CEO. He is set to retire by end-2023 after spending five years in the position. Investors in Hindustan Unilever should sit up and take note. Ordinarily, top-level changes at the parent of a foreign-owned company do not arouse much interest. Even in Unilever, a new CEO's arrival has not always led to a dramatic outcome for the Indian subsidiary. But this time could be different. If you read the commentary on Jope’s...