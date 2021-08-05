Here's what is driving the market higher and what can pull it down

After moving in a 400-point range for nearly two months, the Nifty has shot up by 400 points in two days, touching new highs in the process. The long consolidation phase, just after the second wave of the pandemic, led to questions being asked on the strength of the rally. Many market commentators were talking of the market forming a distribution pattern, where one can expect a sharp correction. Fundamental analysts have been hard put to justify the rally which lacked earning...