Here are the signals to watch out for to call the market bottom

Nathan Mayer Rothschild of the Rothschild banking dynasty during the Napoleonic wars said, “Buy to the sound of the cannons, sell to the sound of trumpets.” Nearly two centuries later Warren Buffett translated it as “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” Markets have historically moved between periods of extreme fright and avarice. Wealth has been created and destroyed on these extremes and shifted to the patient and intelligent investor from the nervous investor. Though there...