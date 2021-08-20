MARKET NEWS

Healthcare | Hospital stocks trump Big Pharma in growth and outlook

Three of the five large drug companies reported weak earnings. But large hospital chains did well and expect business to return to near normal levels

R. Sree Ram
August 20, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST
Healthcare | Hospital stocks trump Big Pharma in growth and outlook

Representative image

Hospitals and drug firms are both part of the healthcare delivery system but the divergence in their June quarter performance took investors by surprise. Earnings of three of the five large drug companies lagged Street estimates. The US, a key market, came under renewed pricing pressure and that weighed on revenues of Lupin, Aurobindo Pharma and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. Cipla and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries fared better but only the latter saw a notable upgrade in its current fiscal's earnings estimates. In contrast, earnings of hospital chains Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Max Healthcare...

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers