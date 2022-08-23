Has pressure on profit margins become unbearable for IT companies?

The delay in payment of variable compensation to certain section of the employees by Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys did not come as a surprise. Companies across the IT services industry are facing cost pressures. Their efforts to raise prices has met with limited success till now. Employee salaries are the main raw material cost for IT companies. With more than half of revenues spent on salaries, it is logical for companies to look at this expense more closely. Especially Wipro, whose profit margins declined...