Governor versus DMK spat plumbs new depths

While the governor’s action was hasty and exceeds his powers, Balaji’s continuance will only reflect poorly on the authority of the Chief Minister Stalin

In the running battle of wits between Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and the MK Stalin-led DMK government, yet another forgettable chapter got written last week when Ravi, out of the blue, dismissed the minister without portfolio, V Senthil Balaji, only to put that decision on hold a few hours later stating he was seeking the advice of the Attorney General on the advice of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Governor, a former IPS officer, was trying to...