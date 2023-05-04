Go First’s bankruptcy brings back questions about Indian banks’ lending acumen 

Go First is cash-strapped, and the bankruptcy filing would put a moratorium on all payments

Highlights Go First owes banks Rs 6521 crore as per the company’s filings NCLT likely to hear insolvency plea of the airline on May 4 The cash-strapped airline also borrowed Rs 1292 crore under the government’s emergency credit guarantee scheme Insolvency cases have not given banks high recoveries, recovery rate has been about 30 percent The time taken for resolution of insolvency cases is more than two years India’s third largest airline Go First’s bankruptcy filing has banged the basic principle of banking onto bankers’...