Fundamentals in place to drive office property market in 2022

After hitting a record 60 million square feet (msf) in calendar year 2019, the office property market was set to hit another landmark in 2020. But the pandemic changed the contours that year. Q1 2020 noted over 14 msf transactions, after which Covid-19 and the national and regional lockdowns have been weighing on the market. Recurrent waves of the pandemic and the continuance of work-from-home have presented new challenges for this sector. However, we are bullish about the office market...