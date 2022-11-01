English
    Forget energy, Russia's latest action can trigger a food crisis

    Russia's threat to stop the export of Ukraine's agricultural products could have serious consequences  

    Shishir Asthana
    November 01, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST
    Representative image

    Russia backtracked from a U.N.-brokered deal to export Black Sea grains  Wheat supplies to Africa and the Middle East expected to be affected  Ukraine ranks among the top five global exporters of barley, corn and wheat and 46 percent of the world supply of sunflower oil  Agro commodity prices shoot up on Russian action  Kremlin warned against the continuation of the deal and said Russia will not guarantee navigation safety  Food inflation will add to energy inflation to keep interest rates elevated  While the world markets were...

