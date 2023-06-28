FMCG: Kiranas mount a comeback in 2023 

The rise of kirana shops matter for FMCG companies as these outlets still contribute to a large share of around 80 percent of industry sales. (File image)

Mom and pop FMCG stores or kiranas evoke warm feelings in consumers, FMCG companies and even politicians. Consumers love the convenience and personal touch, companies depend on them for a large share of sales and they are a good vote bank for politicians. However, sales data for 2022 did not support these stores. All four quarters of 2022 saw traditional trade’s (kirana) sales decline in volume terms, even as modern trade stores (physical retail store chains) saw double-digit growth, according to NIQ...