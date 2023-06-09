Five reasons investors should expect the unexpected

Jun 9, 2023 / 12:25 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

whether pessimists or optimists, we must widen our lens — and imagination — and see the context of our assumptions

Gillian Tett This week I attended a dinner party where one guest posed a question that many investors might ask: is it rational to feel optimistic or pessimistic about the future now? We collectively weighed our collective balance sheet of cheer and gloom; since the gathering in San Francisco included techies, real estate executives and financiers, all used to weighing risks and making forecasts. But, as we sipped our wine, one theme became clear: what was shaping our sentiment was not...