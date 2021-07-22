MARKET NEWS

Fiercest billionaire space race is Bezos vs Musk

The coming-out party for Blue Origin went on to show that it’s important for the Amazon founder to make up for the lost time

Financial Times
Jul 22, 2021 / 12:48 PM IST
All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
Fiercest billionaire space race is Bezos vs Musk

In this photo provided by Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space tourism company Blue Origin, exits the Blue Origin's New Shepard capsule after it parachuted safely down to the launch area with passengers Mark Bezos, Oliver Daemen and Wally Funk, near Van Horn, Texas, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (Blue Origin via AP)

Richard Waters in Van Horn, Texas If Jeff Bezos has been feeling upstaged by rival space entrepreneurs Elon Musk and Sir Richard Branson, he certainly was not showing it. The Amazon founder was in ebullient mood after a jaunt to the edge of space, making the trip aboard the first flight of his private space company, Blue Origin, to carry passengers. His 10-minute mission on the New Shephard was followed by a self-congratulatory ceremony where he and three others had sapphire astronaut...

