English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Evoking India’s twin deficits: a flawed guide to policy

    While the logic of the twin deficit problem may make intuitive sense, it is at best an incomplete equation that does not reveal an accurate picture of the economy

    Sashi Sivramkrishna
    August 11, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST
    Evoking India’s twin deficits: a flawed guide to policy

    Representative Image

    India’s twin deficit problem of rising fiscal and current account deficits (CAD) as a major challenge to macroeconomic policymakers has been in the news for some weeks now.  With direct control over the current account difficult due to macroeconomic conditions across the world as well as the inelastic nature of India’s imports, the government seems to be responding strongly to conventional calls of economists to reduce or at least ensure that the fiscal deficit does not cross the targeted 6.4%...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | After US, will inflation ease in India?

      Aug 11, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Nitish Kumar outfoxes BJP in Bihar, the Fed’s tightening may not be working, Nykaa may take on more gloss, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers