English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: OPEC+ Meet In Focus; Will Producers Cut Oil Production & Support Prices?
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Etadapi Gamisyati: This too shall pass 

    A dispersion-of-return analysis shows that fixed-income investors can look forward to healthy future returns as a large rise in interest rates has given the much-needed margin of safety

    Rahul Pal
    September 05, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST
    Etadapi Gamisyati: This too shall pass 

    “This too shall pass” is a phrase that captures the inscape of the phases of life. In our personal investment journey, too, we come across phases where we are reminded of this phrase. Hope becomes an essential ingredient of the journey then. Investment in fixed-income schemes serve three predominant purposes: (a) Wealth preservation through asset allocation, (b) Achieving desired goals with minimum volatility, and (c) Meeting immediate expense requirements, or systematic investments in risk assets. However, sub optimal returns in the fixed-income...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fed officials show markets the mirror

      Aug 19, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Axis Bank’s key pivot, climate action gets a reality check, Voltas goes for a trade-off, a trading formula for steady returns and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers