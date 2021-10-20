MARKET NEWS

Electricity prices soften in spot market but coal situation remains tight

Resumption of rains in several parts of the country and reduction in temperatures have helped reduce demand

R. Sree Ram
October 20, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST
As monsoon rains end, easing the logistics bottlenecks, Coal India can produce and supply more fuel. (Representative image)

Average electricity prices in the day ahead market reduced to Rs 4 per unit on October 19 after crossing Rs 16 per unit on October 11. The average market clearing price for October 20th delivery stood at Rs 5.3 per unit. The purchase and final schedule volume has dropped considerably in the last couple of days on the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) which indicates softness in demand. The average final scheduled volume on the IEX in the last three days is 36 percent...

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers