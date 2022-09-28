Electric two-wheelers are becoming a long-term choice: Ather Energy CEO Tarun Mehta

Tarun Mehta, CEO and co-founder of Ather Energy.

Highlights Supply constraints are a challenge but are easing Subsidies will continue for 4-5 years as industry needs that time to transition India lacks product development culture Ather should be Number One in market share by volumes With operating costs of petrol two-wheelers rising, thanks to higher fuel prices, electric two-wheelers (e2Ws) are becoming a preferred choice, says Tarun Mehta, CEO and co-founder of Ather Energy, one of the first start-ups to launch e2Ws in India. Moreover, customers are seeing e2Ws as future-fit products...