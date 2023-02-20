El Niño is likely coming, get ready

El Niño events are known to have significant impacts on the Indian monsoon. During an El Niño event, sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific rise, which can lead to changes in atmospheric circulation patterns in the region. (Source: AFP/File)

The benign weather phenomenon La Niña which had entered its third year since last September, is unlikely to continue through the current year and is likely to give way to neutral weather conditions or the adverse El Niño phenomenon, marked by warm temperatures and rainfall deficits during India’s southwest monsoon season. Farmers and policy makers need to prepare for high temperatures and inadequate rain during the kharif season which can adversely affect the country’s main cropping period. Excessive heat will...