Animal spirits have turned droopy but the Lamborghini index is soaring

Representative Image

Bloomberg says India’s “animal spirits” index declined in June, indicating a faltering of the post-pandemic economic recovery. While former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was probably the first to introduce the term into India’s Budget lexicon, ‘animal spirits’ (defined as the tendency for investment prices to rise or fall based on emotion rather than reason – in other words, whether people are feeling optimistic or pessimistic about the future) can often be a good indicator of future consumer behaviour. So a...