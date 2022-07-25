Dream run of startups gets a jolt of reality

The Indian technology startup scene is currently placed in between two worlds. It has had a dream run so far but is now facing some headwinds. In the six years since the government launched Startup India, a policy to handhold and take forward startups (companies in the initial stages of business), the genre has done famously – nearly 73,000 startups have come up, which have created nearly 8 lakh jobs. These startups have raised $ 63 billion globally during 2016-20. Currently...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Prashant Jain: The Last Rockstar
Jul 22, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A dividend play, the weekly tactical, Havell’s margin trap, FAQs on rupee fall, Sunak’s charm offensive, and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers