Dr Lal Pathlab – Suburban Diagnostic deal - a marriage made in a Petri dish

In the last decade, the entire diagnostics sector has silently changed from being a pure retail play to a handful of aggressive organised players. From single pathologist owned shops, organised players have now spread their clinics across the country, with hundreds of centres. With new-age technology players joining the party, the sector is now witnessing hectic consolidation and technological changes. In the latest acquisition, Dr Lal Pathlabs Limited has announced the 100 percent acquisition of Suburban Diagnostics (India) Private Limited...