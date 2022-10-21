English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    DIIs to the rescue as FIIs turn their backs - Déjà vu?

    In contrast to the last bout of selling, the ongoing FII exodus is much milder. Even VIX is sub-20. The range for Nifty is much narrower too, as it swings between 17,000 and 18,000 

    Ananya Roy
    October 21, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST
    DIIs to the rescue as FIIs turn their backs - Déjà vu?

    Representative image

    Highlights Nifty is range-bound, but in a narrower range this time FIIs have been selling at the top while DIIs are buying the dips Whether this becomes a clear trend depends on central banks’ policies India still a bright spot As a result, the allocation to Indian equities in MSCI EM Index has nearly doubled to 15% in a matter of two years Promises stacked almost as high as the risks  Nifty is once again stuck in a box. While 17,000 has been acting as the...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Rupee hurtling down, complicates fight against inflation

      Oct 20, 2022 / 03:12 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India needs to carve its niche in global REE space, Xi reiterates promise of reunification of China, startups struggle to find funding, need stricter laws to check accounting frauds, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers