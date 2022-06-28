English
    Deposit protection laws in India are susceptible to abuse

    Multiple laws and authorities now govern raising deposits and provide for wide coverage and strict punishments. A fair question is whether this is legislative overreach

    Jayant Thakur
    June 28, 2022 / 12:29 PM IST
    It is seen recently that in several cases of alleged financial scams the accused are booked not merely under the usual financial, securities or corporate laws or even the Indian Penal Code. They are prosecuted under laws that ordinarily one may not expect them to be booked under —  f6r example, the prevention of money laundering act is too often used for corporate and securities fraud including siphoning off of funds, insider trading, market manipulation, etc. These other laws end...

