Cryptocurrencies, Warren Buffett and circles of competence

Even a casual cricket fan, like me, would have been hard-pressed to escape the deluge of ads aired by crypto trading apps during the last IPL. In one ad, a “square” tells his more handsome (and famous) friend that he doesn’t understand all this Bitcoin type stuff. His savvier friend tells him not to stress out so much. After all, jumping on the bandwagon is so easy! Now replace easy with inexpensive or popular, for variations on the same...