Crypto Conversations: Why the luxury tourism industry is latching onto Blockchain technology

With the number of global crypto-millionaires increasing to more than 100,000 in 2021, there is a sizeable interest displayed by this ever-growing community in using their crypto gains to indulge in new experiences. The travel and tourism industry stands to benefit the most from this growing class of investors who want to fulfil their travelling desires with highly personalized services enabled through the use of popular cryptocurrencies as legal tender. Moreover, with millennials representing more than 50 percent of the global luxury market potential and...