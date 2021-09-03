Cricket remains a sunrise industry in India, thanks to IPL

Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma during a 2021 IPL match (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

The 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will resume later this month after the second wave of COVID-19 forced a break in May. However, the lucre of this city franchise-based Twenty20 cricket league remains undimmed. So much so that, the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India has called for bids for one of the two new teams it will introduce in 2022. Cricket has a long and rich history in India and has always been a...