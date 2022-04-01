Counting sheep will make you sleep

News that Raymond, wedding suit-maker to generations of Indians, is putting two of its apparel brands on the block, naturally turned one’s mind to wool. The iconic Raymond brand is inextricably linked with woollen suiting (and suits) in the Indian mind. It is, after all, India’s largest worsted suiting manufacturer, with a capacity of 38 million metres of wool and blended fibre textiles and made more than 11 million pieces of jackets, trousers, shirts and vests in FY21. But how...