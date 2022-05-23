English
    Cotton price surge set to unravel fortunes of textile industry

    South Indian spinning mills are being shut down, citing the unprecedented rise in cotton prices. The Indian textile industry is at risk of becoming uncompetitive

    Vatsala Kamat
    May 23, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST
    representative image

    In a flash move on Saturday, spinning companies under the South India Spinners Association unanimously announced the closure of their mills, citing unprecedented rise in cotton prices. Surging past the Rs1,00,000- mark per candy (equal to 356 kilograms), the benchmark Sankar-6 variety price is up 120 per cent from a year ago and 75 per cent since January. Spinners are unable to buy cotton and are “facing working capital erosion on a daily basis,” says a media release by...

