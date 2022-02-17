Corporate governance: Sebi’s NSE order a worrying sign, but the rot runs deep

In the Frankin Templeton case, Supreme Court upheld that unitholders' consent was necessary.

SEBI’s recent order on National Stock Exchange/Chitra Ramakrishna (and others) reveals assertions that sound bizarre and disturbing at one level, but are common as well in India. Also, on one hand, it provides material that almost amount to gossip that belongs in page 3 columns but, on the other hand, they are relevant and urgent. The implications are serious, particularly since the alleged happenings have taken place at the highest echelons of power in the largest stock exchange of...