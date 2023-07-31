English
    Climate action — Wait for breakthrough lengthens

    Ministerial meetings fail to resolve thorny issues queering the pitch for the G20 New Delhi summit to step up the climate fight

    Abhijit Kumar Dutta
    July 31, 2023 / 08:04 AM IST
    Representative image

    Highlights Chennai meeting of G20 environment ministers concludes without agreement on crucial issues No joint communiqué, only a chair’s summary was issued by India This implies that the G20 summit in New Delhi in September will be unable to offer a directional push to the climate fight The contentious issues relate to renewable energy targets, climate financing, peak emission cap, et al Developed and developing nations are unable to resolve their differences All eyes will now be on COP28 in Dubai later this year to...

