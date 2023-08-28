English
    Chinese companies’ earnings to lay bare impact of economic slowdown

    Companies linked to troubled property and financial sectors expected to issue downbeat forecasts

    Financial Times
    Aug 28, 2023 / 01:19 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Earnings expectations have been trending lower over the past two months, pushed down by missed payments from developers and investment group Zhongzhi, one of the largest players in China’s nearly $3tn shadow financing market

    Hudson Lockett in Hong Kong The extent of China’s economic slowdown is set to be laid bare this week as corporate earnings reports are forecast to log poor performance and companies are expected to downgrade outlooks, particularly in sectors with heavy exposure to the struggling real estate industry. Second-quarter results come as a liquidity crisis among property developers and shaky local government finances compound investor doubts that Beijing will deliver enough stimulus to put the world’s second-largest economy back on track. Earnings...

