China’s dominance in rare earths and magnets is alarming

China’s rare earth elements dominance is seen as a trump card in its media’s wolf-warrior diplomacy.

Highlights: Beijing is actively considering prohibiting the export of key rare-earth magnet technology, according to media reports China has assiduously and deliberately built up advantages in rare earth elements (REEs) and rare earth magnet markets since 1992 In 2022, the country mined 58 percent of the world’s REEs. It accounted for 89 percent of the global REE processing capacity and 92 percent of the global manufacturing capacity for rare earth magnets The magnets are vital. They’re used not just in electronics and EVs,...