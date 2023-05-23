English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    China’s dominance in rare earths and magnets is alarming

    In 2022, the country mined 58 percent of the world’s REEs. It accounted for 89 percent of the global REE processing capacity and 92 percent of the global manufacturing capacity for rare earth magnets

    Vivek Y Kelkar
    May 23, 2023 / 08:54 AM IST
    China’s dominance in rare earths and magnets is alarming

    China’s rare earth elements dominance is seen as a trump card in its media’s wolf-warrior diplomacy.

    Highlights: Beijing is actively considering prohibiting the export of key rare-earth magnet technology, according to media reports China has assiduously and deliberately built up advantages in rare earth elements (REEs) and rare earth magnet markets since 1992 In 2022, the country mined 58 percent of the world’s REEs. It accounted for 89 percent of the global REE processing capacity and 92 percent of the global manufacturing capacity for rare earth magnets The magnets are vital. They’re used not just in electronics and EVs,...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | When economics collides with geopolitics

      May 22, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: SEBI seeks new law reversing the onus of proof, cracks appear at opposition's p...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers