China turns inward: Xi Jinping, COP26 and the pandemic

Nov 8, 2021 / 12:13 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Chinese President Xi Jinping

Edward White in Seoul, James Kynge in London and Tom Mitchell in Singapore In early 2017, Xi Jinping strode on to the stage at Davos, high in the Swiss alps, and stunned the world’s financial and political elites with a defence of globalisation and the liberal economic order. Flanked by the biggest ever delegation of senior officials from Beijing, Xi’s presence at global capitalism’s spiritual home marked the first time a Chinese leader had attended the World Economic Forum in person....